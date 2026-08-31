US Open 2026 witnessed one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history as Novak Djokovic crashed out in the first round after losing to Mariano Navone. The fourth-seeded Serbian, who was chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title, suffered a 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 defeat to Argentina's Navone at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Djokovic also appeared to struggle with discomfort while playing under the closed roof. It was the first time since 2006 that he had been eliminated in the opening round of a Grand Slam event.

Following the defeat, an emotional Djokovic broke down on court as his dream of capturing a historic 25th Grand Slam singles crown came to a heartbreaking and dramatic end.

DJOKOVIC, QUEBRADO EN PLENO PARTIDO.



Mirá el #USOpen en el Plan Premium de Disney Plus. pic.twitter.com/j68EFhXDvK — ESPN Tenis (@ESPNtenis) August 31, 2026

Djokovic vomited on court and struggled with late-match cramps but appeared to have finally taken control when he broke Navone for a 2-1 lead in the fourth set with a vintage backhand winner down the line.

But Navone won the next five games, raising his arms in celebration after fighting off two break points for a 5-2 lead and breaking Djokovic again to force the fifth set.

Djokovic took a medical timeout before the final set, receiving massage on his spine and another delivery of medication.

But Navone jumped to a 3-0 lead in the decisive set and despite the urging of fans there was no road back for the Serb as his opponent dropped just one point on his own serve as he sprinted to the finish line.

"It's unbelievable," an ecstatic Navone said after triumphing in his first meeting with his longtime idol. "It's a dream come true, I mean seriously, 100%.

"This incredible court, the biggest stage ... Now I have to recover. I think it's almost 12 o'clock, so we have to go to sleep," he added after securing the win shortly before midnight after four hours and 36 minutes.

(With AFP inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals