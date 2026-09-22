Brazilian Joao Fonseca announced on Monday that he would "skip the Asian swing" in order to recover physically and mentally after a season of injury lows and on-court highs. The 20-year-old, one of the most promising young talents on the ATP tour, wrote on Instagram: "2026 has been a very challenging year for me. On top of everything the profession demands, a series of injuries ended up taking me out of important tournaments and keeping me from playing the way I would like to.

"I talked a lot with my team, and we came to the conclusion that the best decision right now is to listen to my body, give my mind and body a break, and skip the Asian swing."

After missing the US Open due to abdominal pain, Fonseca made his comeback last weekend during Brazil's 3-1 victory over Switzerland in the Davis Cup.

He beat Dominic Stricker 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to get his country off to a winning start in Rio de Janeiro.

"I made a huge effort to return and represent Brazil in the Davis Cup, but I still need more time," the world number 28 added.

"I know that's just part of an athlete's life, but even so, it's still frustrating."

Fonseca will miss the ATP 500 event in Tokyo, which will run from September 30-October 6, and the Shanghai Masters over the following fortnight.

Earlier this year, the South American suffered recurring back problems which led to his elimination in the first round of the Australian Open.

Despite these issues, Fonseca has had some standout moments this season, such as his victory over Novak Djokovic in the third round of the French Open on his way to a debut quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam. He also reached the third round at Wimbledon.



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