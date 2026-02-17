Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, was present in Colombo during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. The much-hyped game took place after a long-drawn drama that saw Pakistan making a boycott threat and then taking a U-turn. The drama ended late on February 9, after the Pakistan government allowed its cricket team to take the field against India on February 15. Before the U-turn, Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam Bulbul requested Pakistan to play the match. Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also called Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

After the match, Sharif met Dissanayake and called him the "actual hero".

"First of all, warm greetings from the President of Pakistan (Asif Ali Zardari) and the Prime Minister of Pakistan (Shehbaz Sharif). They specially asked me to convey their greetings to you. Actually, in yesterday's match, you were the actual hero because 2 billion people were entertained because of you. So, it is only because of you that we played the match," Mohsin Naqvi told Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in a meeting.

"We were having several issues regarding playing with India, but as soon as the Prime Minister received your call, he called me up and said, 'There is no more issue... we have to play the match. That's it.' I am very thankful to you that you played a very critical role in this."

PCB 🇵🇰 Chairman Moshin Naqvi says it's because of you ( Sri Lankan President) the India Pakistan match happened as scheduled. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/46kBMXEJiD — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) February 16, 2026

India secured a dominant 61-run victory over Pakistan on Sunday, marking the team's third straight win in the tournament. India's victory was built on a superb 77-run knock from Ishan Kishan, who once again proved his value at the top of the order.

What Happened Before the U-Turn

First, BCB chief Islam issued a statement in Dhaka expressing his gratitude towards Pakistan for backing his country but requested that the team show up for the high-profile game for the greater good of the sport.

"We are deeply moved by Pakistan's efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish," Islam said. "Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem," he added.

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also called Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. "The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse," the Pakistan government said in its statement.

"During their warm and friendly conversation, they recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times."

Soon after, the ICC issued a statement in Dubai saying it would not penalise Bangladesh for refusing to play in India. The country has already been replaced by Scotland in the tournament roster.

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," the world body said.

"It is acknowledged that the BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact," it added.