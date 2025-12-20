India captain Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged his recent poor form with the bat during the press conference for India's squad announcement for the T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. Suryakumar does not feature even among the top 150 run-scorers in T20Is in 2025, and managed just 34 runs in four games in the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa. The 35-year-old admitted that his lean patch had gone on for far too long, but reassured that he will regain his best form as a batter.

"Yeh wala (lean) patch thoda lamba hogaya (This lean patch has been a bit too long). I'm sure everyone has seen this in their respective careers, and I will overcome it," Suryakumar said, speaking in the squad announcement press conference.

"I know what to do and where things are going wrong. I've got some time. The New Zealand series is coming up and then the all-important T20 World Cup. You will definitely see Surya the batter," he added.

Once the No. 1 T20I batter in the world for nearly two years straight, Suryakumar Yadav has entered a rough patch with the bat in recent months. Even in the Asia Cup 2025, which India won under his captaincy, Suryakumar managed just 72 runs in seven matches.

Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 was announced on Saturday, with a major shock coming in the form of Shubman Gill being dropped from the side. Axar Patel took his position as the vice-captain, while Ishan Kishan made a dream comeback to the international setup.

The other change in the squad saw Jitesh Sharma being dropped to make way for Rinku Singh. With Gill out of the side, Sanju Samson will return to the top of the order for India and will likely keep the gloves after his impressive performance in the recently concluded fifth T20I against South Africa on Friday.

With IANS inputs