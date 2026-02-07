India are missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah in their first Group A match of the T20 World Cup against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Saturday. Ahead of the match, reports said that Bumrah was down with fever. It seems he has not recovered and was rested. Mohammed Siraj, who replaced the injured Harshit Rana in the squad on Friday, is playing in his place.

"Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for selection for India's opening T20 World Cup fixture against the USA due to illness. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his condition," the BCCI wrote in a post on X.

"We have Washi (Washington Sundar) missing out, Sanju (Samson) missing out. Unfortunately Bumrah is not well, so Siraj is playing," said India skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.

"We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks good, there is wind around so we don't expect dew. It's alive even before the game starts and I am sure it is going to be even better," he added.

USA skipper Monank Patel, who spent the early years of his cricketing journey in India, said during the toss, "We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good surface. It's a high-scoring ground, so we will look to chase it down. The World Cup is one of the biggest stages for us. A lot of expectations from the US, so we will look to do well. We played a couple of warm-up games at the DY Patil and we had a good run there. We have six batters, two all-rounders and three bowlers."

Teams: India: Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy.

USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar