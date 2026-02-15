West Indies rode on captain Shai Hope's unbeaten half-century to beat Nepal by nine wickets and qualify for the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Hope struck 61 not out from 44 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes while Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 46 not out to help their team chase down a modest target of 134 with 28 balls remaining. With three wins from as many matches, West Indies are at the top of the Group C and made it to the Super 8s.

Earlier, Dipendra Singh Airee struck a fine half-century but Nepal could only score a modest 133 for 8.

Airee made 58 off 47 balls, and Sompal Kami remained not out on 26 while the remaining Nepal batters got out cheaply after they were asked to bat first.

Veteran pacer Jason Holder (4/27) led a fine bowling show for West Indies while four others took a wicket apiece.

The defeat brought an end to Nepal's chances of qualifying for the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Brief Scores:

Nepal: 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Dipendra Singh Airee 58; Jason Holder 4/27).

West Indies: 134 for 1 in 15.2 overs (Shai Hope 61 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 46 not out; Nandan Yadav 1/24).