Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was in explosive form as he slammed a brilliant half-century during the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa on Wedneday. The left-handed batter scored 53 off just 20 balls with the help of 2 fours and 7 sixes before he was retired out. With Sanju Samson having a dismal run of form, Kishan has more or less guaranteed his place in the India playing XI for the T20 World Cup opener against USA thanks to his brilliant knock. Following the match, Ishan said that despite batting at No. 3 in the past few games, he wanted to open the innings against South Africa before adding that he is comfortable with any batting position.

"I was really excited for Wednesday. I wanted to open the innings. Batting at number three, I enjoyed that situation, but with the World Cup coming up, no matter what position I bat in, my focus is always on doing my best for the team. I think it's about staying in the present, watching the ball and playing the shots that are required at that point in time. I'm not putting too much thought or effort into it. I'm just reacting, watching the ball, and playing accordingly, and that seems to be working well for me."

"Some days you feel really good, some days you don't. On this particular day, I also have to give credit to the pitch; it was tremendous to bat on, even in the second innings. I trusted the wicket and the bounce. With the World Cup so close, it's important to be in the mindset that if the ball is there, even if there's a fielder, you back yourself and go for it. He's very important to us. He's not just a batsman anymore; he gives us a few overs, especially when two left-handers are batting. He's a very good fielder, and the way he's batting these days, you need someone at number three who can rotate the strike and keep things moving (talking about Tilak Varma).

"There's always room for improvement. We'll talk about areas we can bowl to batters and how we can plan better. But on this wicket, I think we did a pretty good job. It wasn't easy, and we didn't give away too many sixes. Overall, it was a solid bowling effort, though we'll sit down and discuss how we can improve further", he added.