USA vs Namibia LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
USA vs Namibia LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: A win is vital for both sides in order to keep their Super 8 hopes alive.
USA vs Namibia LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup© ICC
USA vs Namibia LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup: United States of America (USA) captain Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bat in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A game against Namibia in Chennai on Sunday. USA are playing their final game of the T20 World Cup, and aiming to finish with a victory and keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the Super 8 alive, having thrashed Netherlands by 93 runs in their previous encounter. On the other hand, Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia are hunting for their first victory of the tournament. It is a must-win game for them if they are to stay in contention of making the Super 8 stage. (Live Scorecard)
Match 26, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 15, 2026
Drinks
USA
65/0 (6.0)
NAM
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
USA won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 10.83
Batsman
Monank Patel
41* (21)
Shayan Jahangir
22 (15)
Bowler
Ruben Trumpelmann
17/0 (2)
JJ Smit
30/0 (2)
