USA vs Namibia LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup: United States of America (USA) captain Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bat in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A game against Namibia in Chennai on Sunday. USA are playing their final game of the T20 World Cup, and aiming to finish with a victory and keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the Super 8 alive, having thrashed Netherlands by 93 runs in their previous encounter. On the other hand, Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia are hunting for their first victory of the tournament. It is a must-win game for them if they are to stay in contention of making the Super 8 stage. (Live Scorecard)