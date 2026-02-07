Sergio Gor, the United States' Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, was on Saturday present at the T20 World Cup match between India and the USA at the Wankhede Stadium. Gor was seen witnessing a colourful opening ceremony including fireworks before the start of the contest with ICC Chairman Jay Shah. Former India captain and brand ambassador of this edition of the T20 World Cup Rohit Sharma was also present for the occasion.

"Just landed in Mumbai for the #T20WorldCup game! Big day for team @usacricket Go Team USA,” Gor wrote on X earlier in the day.

Gor stood beside Shah during the national anthems and went on to meet the US players immediately after that.

It is only the second meeting between India and USA in T20Is after their maiden clash in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024. India had won that contest by seven wickets.

India and USA are placed in Group A along with Namibia, the Netherlands and Pakistan.

