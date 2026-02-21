Bangladesh national cricket team's assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin has slammed the country's ex-sports advisor Asif Nazrul, who served under Bangladesh's former interim leader Muhammad Yunus, over the T20 World Cup controversy. In the wake of Mustafizur Rahman's exit from the Indian Premier League, Bangladesh opted not to travel to India citing "security concerns". They wanted their matches to be shifted from India to Sri Lanka, who are the co-hosts for the tournament. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the request and gave Bangladesh a 24-hour deadline to decide on its participation. As the country remained firm on its stance, the apex cricket board replaced it with Scotland in the mega event.

When the decision to not travel to India for the group stage matches was taken, Nazrul had made it clear that it was the Bangladesh government's call. However, just before leaving his post, Nazrul took a U-turn and said that it was the decision of the players and the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Salahuddin called Nazrul a liar. "He told such blatant lies," the assistant coach said. "I am a teacher myself, and teachers generally lie a bit less. That he would say such lies so openly - I honestly can't even imagine it. How will I even show my face in front of the boys? He took such a U-turn.

"He is a teacher and a teacher at Dhaka University. A person from the highest educational institution of my country saying such lies - we can't accept this. How can we accept this? He said one thing earlier and later took a U-turn."

Nazrul was part of a meeting with Bangladesh cricketers as well as BCB officials regarding the decision to not take part in the T20 World Cup, but media reports claimed that the players did not have much say in the matter.

"Look, when a boy goes to play in a World Cup, he carries his dream - his 27-year-old dream with him. You destroy that dream in one second," said Salahuddin.

"Fine, if it's a country's decision taken for national reasons, they will sacrifice for the country. But if you talk about loss, I will talk only about personal loss. Personally, you completely ended a boy's dream. I know that two of my players went into coma mentally for five days, completely lost. The fact that we were able to bring them back onto the field in this tournament is itself a big thing," he added.