Bangladesh cricket team players were left dejected by the government's decision to not allow the national side to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, according to a report by Cricbuzz. While Bangladesh requested the ICC to shift their games from India, the cricket governing body made it clear that no changes will be made to the tournament schedule. With Bangladesh refusing to budge from their position, their hopes of playing in the T20 World Cup are all but over. The final decision was taken following a meeting between the cricketers, BCB officials and government sports advisor Asif Nazrul. According to the report, the cricketers were merely informed about the decision taken by the government.

The report added that the players were in favour of playing the T20 World Cup matches in India but their views ended up having little impact on the final decision.

"The meeting was called not to give our consent as it was made out to be initially. Rather, we were called so that we are aware of the development in the ongoing crisis. They made up their mind and decided what they will do before coming into the meeting, and it's not like any decision was taken taking our views into consideration," said a cricketer on condition of anonymity.

"They didn't ask. They made the plan directly and said it's not happening. Earlier, they would sit with us and hear us out. But now, they've already said we're not going," he said.

"The thing is, Bangladesh's government call was already made and nothing else but that's the real story. It was a direct order from the government - it's not happening."

According to the report, both T20 captain Litton Das and Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto spoke in favour of playing the World Cup. However, their views were not taken into consideration.

"Cricket is finished. If we don't go, it will be our cricket's loss. Who cares?," said another cricketer.