The 2026 T20 World Cup starts in a week's time with India facing the USA in the first match in February. Over the years, the T20 World Cup, which is played every two years, has become one of the ICC's major international events. Its rise has coincided with the prevalence of T20 franchise leagues across the world. Compared to the ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup sees a much wider range of teams. However, former India star Sanjay Manjrekar said the ODI World Cup will always remain the preferred "World Cup" for him.

"For me, the 'Cricket World Cup' will always be the 50-overs World Cup. The T20 version held every two years must not be given the same status as a World Cup that comes once in four years. I prefer the original name for it - the World T20."

The post drew contrasting opinions on social media.

Old people resisting new things — Ismat Ghaatol (@soghaatol) January 30, 2026

Keeping our differences aside on other topics, I totally agree with you on this point, Mr. Manjrekar — Ash Katiyar(Patel) (@ash__kat) January 30, 2026

With due respect Sir ...change is the law of nature ...ODI world cup does not have same appeal as T20 world cup ...the young generation doesn't have time or patience to watch an ODI match. T20 is the only way cricket can compete with other popular sports. — HealthyandWise (@ITalkWisely) January 30, 2026

This is a fair and cricket first view and not nostalgia. The 50 over World Cup tests the full range of skills i.e., technique, temperament, strategy, and endurance over a complete day, which is why it still feels like the ultimate title.



On other hand T20 is exciting, sharp, and… — Sunil Sanjan (@sunilsanjan) January 30, 2026

Grow up Sanjay. There is enough room for every ICC trophy. You may have your favourites but that doesn't mean that other tournaments are any lesser.



Cheers! — Abridged Cricket (@AbridgedCricket) January 30, 2026

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday confirmed the appointments of match officials for the group stage of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which gets underway on February 7. A total of 24 on-field umpires and six match referees will oversee the opening phase, with officials for the Super Eight and knockout rounds to be announced later, according to the ICC website.

The tournament opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club will see Kumar Dharmasena and Wayne Knights stand as on-field umpires. Dharmasena, a member of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning side, brings extensive experience with 37 T20 World Cup matches under his belt, including the finals in 2016 and 2022. Knights will make his T20 World Cup debut and will also mark his 50th T20 International as an on-field umpire.

In Kolkata, Nitin Menon and Sam Nogajski will officiate the Group C match between Scotland and the West Indies. Later that day in Mumbai, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker will take charge of India's clash against the USA. Tucker, who holds the record for most T20 World Cup matches officiated with 46 appearances, is set to reach his 50th match during the tournament. He will also oversee fixtures including England vs Nepal, India vs Namibia, and South Africa vs UAE.

Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth, who stood together in the 2024 final, will reunite for the Group B match between Australia and Ireland on February 11. Illingworth will also join Dharmasena for the high-profile India-Pakistan group-stage clash in Colombo on February 15.

Match officials at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 include:

Match Referees: Dean Cosker, David Gilbert, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson, Javagal Srinath.

Umpires: Roland Black, Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Wayne Knights, Donovan Koch, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, K.N.A. Padmanabhan, Allahuddien Paleker, Ahsan Raza, Leslie Reifer, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Gazi Sohel, Rod Tucker, Alex Wharf, Raveendra Wimalasiri, Asif Yaqoob