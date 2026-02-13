Ben Curran has been approved as a replacement for veteran Brendan Taylor in Zimbabwe's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad following the latter's hamstring injury against Oman. A statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Event Technical Committee said: "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Ben Curran as a replacement for Brendan Taylor in the Zimbabwe squad. Curran was named as a replacement after Taylor was ruled out due to a right hamstring injury sustained during the match against Oman on February 9."

The replacement of a player requires approval from the Event Technical Committee before the replacement can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 consists of Wasim Khan (Chair, ICC General Manager - Cricket), Gaurav Saxena (ICC General Manager - Events & Corporate Communications, IBC representative), Hemang Amin (Tournament Director, host representative), and Shaun Pollock (independent nominee).

Curran has represented Zimbabwe in Tests and ODIs, playing eight Tests and scoring 495 runs at an average of 33.00, with one century and one fifty, and a best score of 121 in 15 innings. In eight ODIs, he has scored 340 runs at an average of 48.57 and a strike rate of 74.57, with one century and two fifties.

Zimbabwe have made a fine start to their T20 World Cup campaign, winning both their matches to collect four points, with victories over Oman and, on Friday, a stunning win against Australia. After Australia elected to field first, Zimbabwe began strongly with a 61-run opening stand between Tadiwanashe Marumani (35 off 21 balls, including seven fours) and Brian Bennett.

A 70-run partnership between Bennett (64 off 56 balls, with seven fours) and Ryan Burl (35 off 30 balls, with four boundaries), along with skipper Sikandar Raza's cameo of 25* off 13 balls (two fours and a six), took Zimbabwe to 169/2 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis and Cam Green picked up a wicket each.

Chasing 170, Australia lost their first four wickets for just 29 runs. A 77-run stand between Glenn Maxwell (31 off 32 balls, with a four and a six) and Matt Renshaw (65 off 44 balls, with seven fours and a six) revived their hopes. However, Zimbabwe's bowlers continued to strike regularly and eventually bowled Australia out for 146 in 19.3 overs.

Blessing Muzarabani (4/17 in four overs) and Brad Evans (3/23) were the standout performers with the ball, with Muzarabani earning the Player of the Match award.