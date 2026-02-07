India vs USA Free LIVE Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026: India face off against United States of America (USA) in their opening Group A game of the T20 World Cup 2026. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India are aiming to create history in multiple ways in the tournament. India are looking to become the first team to win the T20 World Cup title on three occasions, first team to defend its title and the first to win it at home. USA feature a number of India-origin players in their roster, and will be aiming to replicate its heroics from the 2024 edition.

When will the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Free LIVE Telecast take place?

The India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Free LIVE Telecast will take place on Saturday, February 7 (IST).

Where will the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be held?

The India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

What time will the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Free Live Telecast start?

The India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Free LIVE Telecast will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Free LIVE Telecast?

The India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Free LIVE Telecast will be available on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)