It was a dominating show from India against Pakistan on Sunday as they defeated their arch-rivals by a record margin of 61 runs in T20 World Cup 2026. Getting an invitation to bat first, India posted 175 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs on the slow track at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Ishan Kishan scored 77 off 40 balls, putting his side right on top at the innings break. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs despite Usman Khan's 44-run knock.

India got so ahead in the game in the second innings that Suryakumar Yadav handed the ball to Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh at one point. While Tilak bowled two overs, Rinku was given one over.

Former India player Atul Wassan noted the move and said that captain Suryakumar humiliated Pakistan.

"Suryakumar Yadav ne end mein unko (Pakistan) zaleel kiya hai apne part-time bowlers ko lagake, ki chaliye thoda sa match badh jaaye (Suryakumar Yadav humiliated Pakistan by handing the ball to his part-time bowlers so that the match gets extended a bit). There is no comparison between India and Pakistan in any aspect," Wassan told NDTV.

Ishan Kishan merged power with finesse for a fifty before Jasprit Bumrah destroyed Pakistan top-order with his malevolently talented right arm, powering India to a T20 World Cup Super Eight berth, clinching a one-sided 61-run win on Sunday. This is India biggest win (by run-margin) against Pakistan in T20Is.

With the win, India also extended their lead over Pakistan in T20 World Cup clashes to 8-1.

Kishan's super 77 off 40 balls on a slow Premadasa pitch was worth its weight in gold, carrying India to a competitive total. His innings was laced with 10 fours and three sixes. India lost Abhishek Sharma in the very first over, but Kishan's sensational counter-attack caught Pakistan off guard.

After a total of over 175, India impressed with the ball too. Hardik Pandya started with a wicket maiden and Jasprit Bumrah followed it with a double-wicket over and the defending champions never looked back since.

Hardik, Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets each while Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak scalped one apiece.