Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav was left fuming at teammate Rinku Singh after surviving a major injury scare during the T20 World Cup match against Netherlands on Wednesday. During the last over of the match, Zach Lion-Cachet miscued a shot off the bowling of Shivam Dube and the ball went high up in the air. While Rinku had a better position to go for the catch, Suryakumar gestured that he was going to run backwards to complete the catch. However, both fielders ended up going for it and although they avoided a collision, the ball spilled out of the India skipper's hands.

The entire incident left the India players, including bowler Jasprit Bumrah. However, Suryakumar recovered quickly but was seen arguing with Rinku over the entire episode.

Moments that had Indian fans' hearts in their mouths



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup SUPER 8 | #INDvSASUN, 22nd FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/m3Ulc9SzRp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav was pleased with the decision to bat first and lauded his team's all-round effort after India defended 193/6 to register a hard-fought 17-run win over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

“We wanted to bat first, and went on to score 190. There was a bit of dew, a little challenging for the bowlers, but all in all, very happy,” Suryakumar said after the match.

India's innings had its share of early setbacks. Abhishek Sharma fell for his third consecutive duck of the tournament, while Aryan Dutt struck twice in the Power-play to remove both Abhishek and Ishan Kishan (18). Tilak Varma (31) steadied the innings before the middle order shifted gears dramatically.

Shivam Dube was the standout performer, smashing a breathtaking 66 off just 31 balls, bringing up a 25-ball half-century and taking the attack to both spin and pace. India plundered 15 runs in the 16th over and 20 in the next to surge past 150, before Rinku Singh added the finishing touches to push the total to 193/6. “When he (Dube) played at Vizag (against NZ), he had another knock. He wanted to get the POTM award that day too, but to get to 190 (tonight), it was amazing,” Suryakumar said in praise of the all-rounder.

Reflecting on the team's overall performance, he added, “We might be in a similar situation (losing early wickets), but it is important for the batters to understand what the responsibility is. We have firepower (later). We have ticked a lot of boxes. Even when you win, you learn a lot of things, and we did today.”

Suryakumar also highlighted India's bowling depth. “Sometimes it is a good headache to have. Have a lot of options. On a given day, whatever the wicket demands, they can chip in. Happy with the way things are moving. Contributions coming from every batter. One or two might have a beautiful day, but we need contributions from each and every one.

(With IANS inputs)