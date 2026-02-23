Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar asked Tilak Varma to bat with more responsibility after India suffered an embarrassing 76-run defeat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on Sunday. Playing at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Proteas posted 187/7 in 20 overs, with David Miller scoring a blistering 63 off just 35 balls. In response, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. failed miserably with the bat as they were bowled out for 111. Shivam Dube's 42-run knock was the only saving grace for the hosts.

After the loss, Gavaskar expressed disappointment with Tilak Varma's batting approach. Coming in at No. 3 after Ishan Kishan's dismissal, Tilak handed his wicket to Marco Jansen for just 1, leaving India two down within 1.1 overs.

"Yes, I think he's been a very street-smart batter. I was a little disappointed with his approach today because, look, a wicket had already fallen. Yes, the required rate was 9.5 runs an over, but it wasn't like you were chasing 15 runs an over. So you could have given yourself a little more time, particularly because at the other end, Abhishek Sharma hadn't got runs," Gavaskar said.

"Therefore, the responsibility was yours to try and stick around with Abhishek and build a partnership, get past those six overs. With a wicket gone, you don't have to get to 70. Even 55 would have been a good sort of platform," he added.

Chasing 188, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side eventually folded for a paltry 111 in 18.5 overs.

"I feel we were always in the game when we started. I think we bowled really well in the beginning - 21 for 3 - and the way they batted from overs 7 to 15, I think they batted really well. Then we came back again in the game later on. Overall, if we see, we bowled really well, but we could have batted a little better," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said after the match.