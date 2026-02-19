Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Pathum Nissanka has slamed a half-century aghainst Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Pacer Dilshan Madushanka was included in the eleven in place of injured Matheesha Pathirana. Zimbabwe retained their eleven from the last match. Both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super Eights from this group. (Live Scorecard)