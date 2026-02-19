Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka Slams Half-Century, SL Cruise
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2026© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Pathum Nissanka has slamed a half-century aghainst Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Pacer Dilshan Madushanka was included in the eleven in place of injured Matheesha Pathirana. Zimbabwe retained their eleven from the last match. Both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super Eights from this group. (Live Scorecard)
Match 38, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 19, 2026
Play In Progress
SL
113/3 (14.2)
ZIM
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.88
Batsman
Pavan Rathnayake
8* (9)
Kamindu Mendis
2 (2)
Bowler
Graeme Cremer
22/1 (3)
Ryan Burl
7/1 (1.2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule , Results and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
SL vs ZIM T20 World Cup Live Score
With that wicket, the umpires call for Drinks on the field.
OUT! SHARP CATCH! Graeme Cremer gets the big fish!
Tossed up full, on off. Pavan Rathnayake shimmies down and pushes it down to long off for one.
Pavan Rathnayake charges down the pitch, takes it on the full, and hacks it toward the gap at deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Stumping appeal! Flighted, full, leg break, spins away after pitching, just outside off. Pavan Rathnayake looks to swipe it across the line, but misses, and Tadiwanashe Marumani is quick to take off the bails. An appeal for stumping is sent upstairs. The TV umpire has a look and confirms that a part of the foot is behind the crease. NOT OUT comes on the big screen.
Dragged short, outside off. Pathum Nissanka pulls it hard toward the gap at the cow corner region and they take two more.
Tossed up full, at the stumps. Pavan Rathnayake flicks it through the mid-wicket region for one.
Halt. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to be in pain after getting hit under his throat, and the physio comes to attend to him. Gets the treatment and is back on his feet.
Flatter googly, turning into off. Pavan Rathnayake looks to cut but gets cramped and chops it onto the pitch. It bounces off the pitch and hits Tadiwanashe Marumani around the chest.
Flighted, full, on the middle and leg. Pavan Rathnayake sits low and swipes it hard to the right of the deep mid-wicket fielder for a couple of runs to get off the mark.
Tossed up on a length, on off. Pavan Rathnayake prods and pushes this to short cover.
Pavan Rathnayake walks in at number 4.
OUT! STUMPED! This is the first stumping dismissal of Kusal Mendis in this format. The change in bowling does the trick straight away for Zimbabwe. Ryan Burl tosses one up, full and around off, and it grips before spinning away teasingly. Kusal Mendis leans into the drive, only to be beaten by the turn and his back leg drags out of the crease in the process. Behind the stumps, Tadiwanashe Marumani is sharp as ever, gathering cleanly and whipping off the bails in a flash. The in-form batter walks back for a rare low score. If there was ever a time for an off day, this might be it rather than the Super 8s. Sri Lanka are two down.
Shortish delivery, sliding into the off-stump line. Kusal Mendis hangs back and steers it toward short third for one more. After 12 overs, Sri Lanka are 100/1.
Flatter arm ball, just outside off. Pathum Nissanka stays back and dabs it towards short third for a quick single. A bit of hesitation from the non-striker but a misfield from Cremer allows the run.
Loopy delivery on the middle. Kusal Mendis makes room and chips it on the bounce to long off for one.
Flatter arm ball, sliding into off. Kusal Mendis blocks it from the crease toward short cover.
Tossed up full, at the stumps. Kusal Mendis prods and turns it towards the deep mid-wicket region, and they take two more.
Good running! Flatter delivery, turning away, around off. Kusal Mendis punches it into the gap at the deep backward point region and they scamper for the double.
Flatter delivery, on the middle and leg stump line. Pathum Nissanka lets the ball come to him and nudges it through square leg for a brace. Sikandar Raza continues to be economical, just 21 from his 3 overs.