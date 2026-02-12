Sri Lanka vs Oman, Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Oman Win Toss, Opt To Field
Sri Lanka vs Oman, Live Cricket Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Lankan Lions face Oman test without the services of Wanindu Hasaranga.
Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: The co-hosts of the T20 World cup 2026, Sri Lanka, look to cement their position at the top of Group B as they face Oman at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Coming off a convincing win against Ireland, the Lankan Lions enter this T20 World Cup clash as heavy favourites, though they must navigate the tournament without star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, are desperate to find their footing after a tough opening defeat to Zimbabwe and will rely on their recent warm-up form, which included a win over Sri Lanka A, to try and upset the local favourites on a Pallekele surface expected to favour spin as the match progresses. (Live Scorecard)
Sri Lanka vs Oman, Live Scorecard
Happy to bat - The captain of Sri Lanka, DASUN SHANAKA, opines that it looks like a very decent pitch, so is happy to bat first. On the forced team change, Shanaka admits that unfortunately, the Lankans will be without their champion bowler (Wanindu Hasaranga). So Dushan Hemantha comes in, he adds. On the batting display in their first game, Dasun replies that they expected themselves to score more runs, but circumstances didn't allow them to do so, with the pitch playing on the slower side. Hopes that this will be a better deck. On their plans to tackle the middle overs while batting, DS doesn't delve too much on it, stating that they do talk about such stuff in the team meetings and if the conditions allow, they can execute their plans.
Want to utilize the conditions - The skipper of Oman, JATINDER SINGH, says that they will bowl first as there is a bit of moisture and they want to utilise the conditions. Adds that there is hardly anything you can take from Oman's first game, and one game cannot define them. He further says that this is a golden opportunity for his side to come out and shine. Adds that they will try to not to lose their wickets and ends by saying that there are two changes in their side, with Jay Odedra and Mohammad Nadeem coming in.
Oman (Playing XI) - Jatinder Singh (C), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem (IN FOR KARAN SONAVALE), Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (WK), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal and Jay Odedra (IN FOR SHAKEEL AHMED).
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dushan Hemantha (IN FOR WANINDU HASARANGA), Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.
TOSS - Time for the spin of the coin. The two captains are outside the boundary - Dasun Shanaka and Jatinder Singh - waiting for the match referee. Bat first, because of the pitch tending to slow down in the heat, or bowl first, to use the early morning moisture? Shanaka will flip the coin and Jatinder will call. HEADS is the call and Heads it is. OMAN ELECT TO BOWL FIRST.
Mysterious Pallekele pitch - What kind of surface can we expect today? In the past, this venue has given us nearly a crest and trough in terms of the scores. We have seen totals as low as the 130s but also as high as the 170s. Given that this is an ICC match, one could expect a better surface on offer today, so runs should flow. Whether it will support spin or not, is a questionable thing. Sri Lanka have won just 10 of 24 T20Is in Pallekele, losing 11. They've won only one of their last five at the venue. Ouch.
Oman's batting - We talked about Sri Lanka's issues. What about their oppponents'? In Colombo, at the SSC, Oman lost 9 wickets to pace - beat that. 9 wickets to pace, in Sri Lanka? Just because of that, it is quite possible that Sri Lanka look to do what Zimbabwe did to Oman. Bury them out with pace. They have got some decent seam stocks, so it might not be necessary that it will be Dushan Hemantha to replace Hasaranga.
Back to the present - Right. Where were we? The one-legged hero. Irrespective of Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka calling it a good outing during the post-match interview, the Lankans would be honest to admit that they just about escaped from jail. If Hasaranga had not been there, they might have well been consigned to a defeat. That match does come as a surprise though. Sri Lanka are usually known as minnow beaters. And they would want to confirm that with a better display today. Calling them a one-man unit should be considered as an insult. From what we have seen over the months, the bowling stocks are pretty decent in terms of both, spin and pace. The batting could be an issue though. After the openers, the middle order seems to be a crumbling cookie and if the spinners from Oman can work through that middle order, batting issues can creep up again.
Are we there yet? No. Are we there yet? No. Anyone who has watched the trilogy of 'The Mummy' series, will recognize this as a dialogue from the second part. Not delving into films, let's stick to cricket. It's a new day, but it will be unfair if we don't talk about the morning match of Wednesday - South Africa vs Afghanistan. Easily the best contest of this World Cup so far, hearts have to go out for the Afghans who are as good as knocked out from this edition. They fought tooth and nail, took the match into a Super Over, then had another Super Over and even in that from a meaningless position where they needed 4 sixes in 4 balls, nearly did a Carlos Brathwaite. The world is still singing praises about the fight shown by the Afghans and that's precisely why we need more than just the top 8 teams in a World Cup. If the morning match was a cracker, what about the evening one? Wankhede keeps delivering exciting matches one after the other. West Indies beating England? Who would have thought that? Not many. Spinners taking 6 wickets for the Caribbeans? Who would have thought that? Not any, perhaps. The Windies will be a cock-a-hoop after this victory, with one leg already in the Super Eights and avenging their defeat in the 2024 edition at home.
We miss you, we miss you not - 'We call him 'Wow'indu in this part of the world'. This has been former Sri Lankan World Cup winner Russel Arnold's statement over Wanindu Hasaranga, not once, but multiple times. That's because Hasaranga can win you games single-handedly. Or, if we put Sri Lanka's previous match in context against Ireland, he can win you games single-leggedly. However, are the Lankans just a one-man team? If that is the case, Oman will be very happy. Loitering at the bottom of the table with a poor net run rate, they need this win to stay alive in the competition. Although a loss won't officially rule them out yet, considering Oman's current position in the table, a win is almost a necessity. Hello and a warm welcome to day 6 of the Men's T20 World Cup, 2026. It is another triple-header day, with co-hosts Sri Lanka taking on Oman in Pallekele, followed by the Italy-Nepal clash in the afternoon, before the main hosts India clash with Namibia in the evening. Let's hope another cracker of a day awaits.
... MATCH DAY ...
Match intro - The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is already delivering on its promise of high-stakes drama and regional flair. As the action moves to the picturesque Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy for Match 16, co-hosts Sri Lanka are set to face a spirited Oman. Sri Lanka enter this contest looking to solidify their path to the Super Eight, while Oman aim to prove that their associate status belies their giant-killing potential, especially after a huge loss in their opening game against Zimbabwe. Home calling - Sri Lanka started their campaign with a nervy 20-run victory over Ireland, but that win came at a high cost. Their talismanic leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. This is a massive blow, as Hasaranga’s three-wicket haul was the catalyst in their opener. The co-hosts have called up Dushan Hemantha as his replacement. While they still boast a formidable spin duo in Maheesh Theekshana and youngster Dunith Wellalage, the burden on the batting unit, led by Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, has significantly increased. Bouncing back - Oman arrived in Sri Lanka early to beat the heat, and the strategy seemed to be paying off heading into the main draw of the tournament. Led by the evergreen Jatinder Singh, the Men in Red have already shown they aren't intimidated by the big stage. Notably, they defeated a Sri Lanka A side in the official warm-up fixtures, but the wheels came off when they went up against Zimbabwe in their opening group game and were handed a hefty defeat, being outclassed in all departments. With a middle order featuring the aggressive Vinayak Shukla and the experience of Mohammad Nadeem, Oman will look to capitalize on any lapses in the Sri Lankan bowling attack following the exit of Hasaranga. Pitch and conditions - The Pallekele surface typically favours stroke makers early on, but it tends to slow down as the game progresses, offering significant turn to the spinners. With a morning start in place, the humidity will be a factor, and the captain winning the toss might prefer to bat first to avoid the afternoon heat and utilise a fresh pitch. Form (Last 5 completed T20Is, most recent first) - Sri Lanka - WLLLW | Oman - LWWLW. Looking ahead - On paper, Sri Lanka remain the heavy favourite. Their experience and home-ground advantage are significant factors. However, Oman are a cohesive unit that thrives on disciplined bowling and fearless batting. If Sri Lanka’s top order collapses under the pressure of being the host nation, Oman’s nothing to lose attitude could lead to one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 tournament. Who are you backing for the win?