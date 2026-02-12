Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: The co-hosts of the T20 World cup 2026, Sri Lanka, look to cement their position at the top of Group B as they face Oman at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Coming off a convincing win against Ireland, the Lankan Lions enter this T20 World Cup clash as heavy favourites, though they must navigate the tournament without star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, are desperate to find their footing after a tough opening defeat to Zimbabwe and will rely on their recent warm-up form, which included a win over Sri Lanka A, to try and upset the local favourites on a Pallekele surface expected to favour spin as the match progresses. (Live Scorecard)