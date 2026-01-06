Sri Lanka recalled Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva to the T20 squad Tuesday for a three-match home series against Pakistan ahead of the World Cup. All-rounder De Silva has not played a T20 since June 2024 against the Netherlands. The 18-member squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka as Sri Lanka gear up for the T20 World Cup next month, which they co-host with India. The opening T20 against Pakistan will be on Wednesday with the next on Friday and the final match on Sunday.

All three matches are at Dambulla.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

