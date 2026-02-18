SA vs UAE Live T20 World Cup: Rain threat looms over the contest as an in-form South Africa face a spirited United Arab Emirates in their final group match of the T20 World Cup 2026 in New Delhi. South Africa are already through to the Super Eight and will want to stay perfect as we approach the business end of the tournament. This will be the first game for the Proteas outside Ahmedabad. UAE, on the other hand, will aim to bow out of the tournament in style. For them, the onus of scoring runs will be on the former Jamia Millia Islamia student Sohaib Khan, who has already scored successive fifties in the tournament and has been their batting mainstay. (LIVE SCORECARD)