SA vs UAE Live T20 World Cup: Rain threat looms over the contest as an in-form South Africa face a spirited United Arab Emirates in their final group match of the T20 World Cup 2026 in New Delhi. South Africa are already through to the Super Eight and will want to stay perfect as we approach the business end of the tournament. This will be the first game for the Proteas outside Ahmedabad. UAE, on the other hand, will aim to bow out of the tournament in style. For them, the onus of scoring runs will be on the former Jamia Millia Islamia student Sohaib Khan, who has already scored successive fifties in the tournament and has been their batting mainstay. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Welcome, folks! Hello and a warm welcome to one and all. It is the start of yet another triple header day in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and action will kick off with a clash between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in Delhi. We have seen seven teams already qualify for the Super 8s and there's just one spot remaining, which will be confirmed later on today, for now the Proteas will look to continue their dominance in Group D.
... MATCH DAY ...
Match intro - The league stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is nearing its finish line, with just a handful of games left to shape the final picture. Group D, often labelled the group of death, brings together the in-form South Africa and a spirited United Arab Emirates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With South Africa already qualified for the Super Eights, and this being their last league fixture, they will be keen to finish strong and go into the next stage with a positive momentum and spotless record. For the UAE, it is about testing themselves against a stronger Test-playing nation, to gain valuable experience at the biggest stage. The journeys so far - South Africa will use this game as a polishing ground to get everything in sync before the real challenge begins. They have found ways to win in every possible fashion this league stage, be it a nail-biting finish, or a complete all-around performance. Or be it batting first or bowling first. And that double Super Over win against Afghanistan already has earned the title of a T20 World Cup classic, one that will be talked about for a long time. Now, they are coming off a very commanding win over New Zealand. UAE, meanwhile, have shown they are not here just to make up the numbers. Barring the 10-wicket loss to New Zealand, they have played a fearless brand of cricket. A commanding win over Canada showcased their ability, while they ended up giving a real scare to Afghanistan, pushing them right to the edge before falling just short of pulling off a memorable win. The three pillars of power - South Africa are operating on a different tangent altogether, and it shows in the way their engine room is humming like a well oiled machine. With the bat, the bulk of their success has been driven by the top order. Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, and skipper Aiden Markram have all piled on the runs, each crossing the three-figure mark in the tournament. Markram, in particular, is riding a serious wave of form, coming off one of the finest knocks of his T20I career. His 86 was the catalyst behind South Africa blowing the Blackcaps aside with authority, whereas de Kock and Rickelton have both notched up a fifty each in this tournament, keeping the top order ticking and laying down solid platforms for the rest to build on. However, with just 50 runs in three matches and two 20-plus scores, Dewald Brevis is averaging 16.66 at a strike rate of 119.04, numbers that feel well below the standards you would associate with a player of his calibre. He is long overdue for a more responsible, composed knock, rather than another start thrown away. Speed guns in full flow - Pace and South Africa feel like a match made in heaven. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen have been absolutely ruthless, whether it is with the new ball or at the death. Ngidi, in particular, has led the charge with the ball, topping the wicket charts for his side with eight scalps, including a four for and a three for. He has mixed up his pace with perfect execution. Jansen, meanwhile, would have taken a massive boost in confidence from his four-wicket haul against a quality New Zealand lineup. Rabada, meanwhile, has been a touch uncharacteristically underwhelming. Although he signed off with an economy of 6.75 in the last game, he has managed just nine wickets in his last ten T20Is. South Africa would certainly want their most prolific bowler to step up and better that tally this time around. One man show with the ball - Having lost both their matches while defending totals, UAE will be keen to tighten things up in the death overs, especially with the ball. Junaid Siddique has stood a league apart from the rest of the attack, highlighted by his brilliant 5/35 against Canada. Even against Afghanistan, he picked up a couple of crucial wickets to keep his side in the contest till the very end. However, the drop off after him remains a concern, with the rest of the bowling unit struggling to maintain the same level of control and penetration. Especially their spinners, including their frontline spinner Haider Ali, have been wicketless across three matches so far. Building blocks amid inconsistency - Batting-wise, it has been a case of feast or famine for captain Muhammad Waseem, with a 66 against New Zealand sandwiched between two low scores. In the middle order, Alishan Sharafu has provided a steady presence, while Sohaib Khan's fluent 68 against Afghanistan offered a glimpse of his potential. For UAE, though, it ultimately boils down to how well they handle pressure situations against the quality bowling and batting units of the Test-playing nations. Team form (Last 5 T20Is, recent result first) SOUTH AFRICA - WWWLL | UAE - LWLLL. What to expect? New Delhi has hosted four matches so far in this T20 World Cup, and the trend has been quite clear. In three of those games, the team chasing has come out on top, underlining how manageable targets have been at this venue. Apart from India’s 209 against Namibia in the only night game here, the remaining first innings totals have largely hovered in the 150 to 160 range, scores that have been chased down with relative ease. The pitch has generally played in favour of the batters. Despite those middling totals, it has not been overly challenging, with only one team being bowled out so far, suggesting there is enough in it for batters to trust their strokes. With these two teams set to face off for the first time in this format, expect an exciting contest in the capital city.