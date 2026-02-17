The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday once again saw a repeat of the no-handshake policy adopted by Suryakumar Yadav and Co. during the Asia Cup 2025. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss of their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, maintaining the status quo since the Asia Cup in Dubai last year. "The no-handshake policy will continue," a BCCI official in Colombo confirmed to PTI an hour before the game.

There was no handshake between the players and support staff of the two teams after the end of the match, a norm that has been followed by Suryakumar as a mark of respect for the families of the victims killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and as a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Army in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

However, a new video has emerged in which Shaheen Afridi and Usman Tariq pause before looking back at the Indian cricket team after Pakistan lost its last wicket. While the Indian team was celebrating at the side of the pitch, Afridi and Tariq could be seen glancing back at them. While the reason for the pause is not known, a section of social media has claimed that they were waiting to shake hands with the Indian players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Tariq kept waiting for the Indian team to shake hands.



Chad Indian team didn't even look at them.



Unreal beizzati of Pakistanis.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/UKf9DrBE8V — Rohan (@rohann__45) February 16, 2026

That the status quo would be maintained became clear on the eve of the game, when neither Surya nor Salman committed to shaking hands, with the India skipper stating that he would like to "uphold" the spirit of cricket.

For the Indian team, emotions surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack in April remain raw. There was also a huge backlash after Suryakumar shook hands with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the pre-tournament captains' press meet in Dubai.