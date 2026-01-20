The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not held any talks with Scotland about possibly replacing Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026, according to a report by BBC. Media reports claimed that the ICC has asked Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on decide on their World Cup participation by January 21, and if they refuse to travel to India, Scotland will be included as the replacement. Earlier, Bangladesh requested the ICC to shift their matches from India to Sri Lanka citing 'security concerns'. Scotland are the highest-ranked side not taking part in the competition and according to the media reports, they will be the ones who can replace Bangladesh if the ICC decides to take that step.

However, BBC reported that the ICC has not contacted Cricket Scotland regarding any such decision. Sctoland cricket officials are also not planning to initiate any talks with ICC "out of respect to their counterparts at the Bangladesh Cricket Board".

Back in 2009, Zimbabwe withdrew from the T20 World Cup in England for political reasons and were replaced by Scotland who were the 'next best' team in a global qualifying tournament.

Despite the back and forth between ICC and BCB, no solution has been found to the crisis that was triggered by the removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the 2026 Indian Premier League on BCCI's instructions for unspecified "developments all around." "The BCB officials have been told to decide on the participation by January 21. If they refuse to travel to India, then they should be ready to be replaced by another team as per rankings," said an ICC source.

Citing security concerns and national pride, the BCB has announced that its national team won't be travelling to India for its group games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

However, with the event schedule already finalised, the ICC has shown reluctance to shift Bangladesh's games to co-host Sri Lanka, where the marquee India-Pakistan clash will be held as per the mutually agreed arrangement for ICC events till 2027.

(With PTI inputs)