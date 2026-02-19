A video of Pakistan captain Salman Agha fuming in the dugout during the side's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Wednesday is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, Agha lost his cool over something, with Babar Azam by his side and head coach Mike Hesson also standing there next to Babar. The reason for Agha's outburst is still a mystery. In the video, Hesson looked stunned as Agha threw a bottle in frustration. The head coach went on to tell him something about keeping calm, to which Agha nodded.

Reacting to the video, ex-Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal, who played 127 First-Class matches, called it "painful". He also questioned the culture of the Pakistan cricket team, which doesn't have a good history with foreign coaches.

"The argument video of Mike Hesson and Salman Agha is painful. He's one of the most astute cricketing brains of recent times! Pakistan shouldn't go for seasoned foreign coaches like Arthur, Kirsten, Gillespie if they cannot accord them the required respect!" Panchal wrote on X.

Talking about the game, Pakistan registered a 102-run victory over Namibia to enter the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup.

In the must-win contest, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan etched his name in the record books by scoring 100 not out off 58 balls. He became just the second Pakistan batter to smash a hundred in a T20 World Cup game. His big innings had 11 fours and four sixes.

Sahibzada's century played a crucial role in helping Pakistan post 199 for 3 while opting to bat first. The side then bowled out Namibia for 97 runs to advance to the next stage.

After the game, Pakistan captain Agha said, "It is a complete performance. We batted well in the powerplay and the middle overs as well. Farhan has been batting well for a while and I am happy that he got his hundred.

"We have been playing good cricket. We have the luxury of spinners and the all-rounders who can bat as well. In Sri Lanka if you have such quality spinners you don't have to bother about bowling pace."