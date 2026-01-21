Former India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said watching T20 World Cup from the sidelines for the first time in his career will be a "strange" experience as he reflected on the difficult selection calls and leadership decisions that defined his captaincy tenure. Rohit and Virat Kohli, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket, now compete only in the 50-over format, having retired from Tests and T20 format. India will begin the defence of their T20 World Cup title with a match against USA on February 7 in Mumbai.

The 36-year-old said the reality of stepping away from a global event hits harder than missing bilateral matches.

"We were talking about this at home, that it will be strange watching it from home, especially the T20 World Cup. From the time it started until now, I have been part of every World Cup, so it will feel different," Rohit said on a JioHotstar show.

"When you miss a World Cup, the reality really sinks in. That's when you realise you're not going to be part of it. However, I will be somewhere in the stadium. It won't be the same, but it will be a different experience," he added.

Reflecting on his captaincy journey, Rohit said one of the most challenging aspects of leadership at the highest level was taking tough selection calls while maintaining trust and respect within the dressing room.

"There have been many such instances of taking hard calls before World Cups. You will not be able to please everyone, but it is important for the individual to know why a decision is taken," Rohit said.

Citing the example of Shreyas Iyer being left out of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022, Rohit said team balance and multi-skill requirements often dictated selections.

"We felt we needed someone who could give us a little more with the ball. That's why we went with Deepak Hooda, who was in good form at the time. Shreyas would have felt bad, Deepak would have been happy — that's how it works," he said, adding that he and then head coach Rahul Dravid personally explained the decision to Iyer.

Rohit said such conversations were also held with players like Mohammed Siraj, who missed out on the 2025 Champions Trophy, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who was not selected for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"For us, it is important to understand how we can make the best use of the 15 players in the squad. As long as you have a valid reason and you explain it properly, that is fine," he said.

On building bonds with his team-mates during his tenure, Rohit said creating an open and approachable environment was central to his leadership philosophy.

"I always wanted an openness to discuss anything, not just cricket but life as well. There are no boundaries; there is always an open door," he said, adding that humour and mutual respect helped create a relaxed dressing-room atmosphere.

Talking about the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, Rohit expressed confidence in the current Indian squad, pointing to continuity, togetherness and a young core as positives.

"About 80 to 90 per cent of the squad has remained the same since the last T20 World Cup. They have been playing together for almost two years now, which creates strong understanding,” he said, noting that the average age of the group is close to 25.

"When you are heading into a World Cup, the only aim is to win it. For that, you need open conversations and sometimes hard conversations as well," Rohit added.

