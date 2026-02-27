Thursday turned out to be a good day for India in terms of their semi-final hopes at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Heading into the day, India would've been hoping for South Africa to beat West Indies in their Super 8 clash, as well as a win for themselves over Zimbabwe. Both results happened, but not without some dressing room drama. Star India pacer Arshdeep Singh revealed that his father had become quite passionate while watching the match between South Africa and West Indies, and even hurled abuse when the latter were playing well.

India focused their attention firmly on the match between the Proteas and the Windies. As West Indies had a significantly better net-run-rate (NRR) than India, victory for them over South Africa would've left India with a near-impossible task.

As a result, Arshdeep, his father and many across India were supporting South Africa, despite India losing to them just a few days earlier.

"We didn't watch the whole thing, but it was certainly a see-saw affair. My family was in the room and when the West Indies batters smashed a six, papa gaali de rahe the ki, 'Kya kar rahe hain?' (father was abusing, 'what are they doing?')," Arshdeep revealed to reporters.

Arshdeep, however, seemingly urged his father to calm down.

"So I was like, 'It's okay, don't be angry and just enjoy the match and hope South Africa win and we also win our remaining matches'," Arshdeep further said.

West Indies were ultimately outclassed by South Africa, who chased down a target of 177 in just 16.1 overs. India then defeated Zimbabwe by 72 runs, effectively turning their clash against West Indies on Sunday into a virtual quarter-final.

The winner of the match between India and West Indies in Kolkata on March 1 will progress to the semi-finals.