Pakistan faced brutal trolling from fans on social media following its decision to drop its boycott threat for the upcoming T20 World Cup match against India. The Government of Pakistan, on Monday, directed its national cricket team to take the field on February 15 for the high-profile clash in Colombo. The decision was taken after the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka persuaded Pakistan to take the field for the greater good of the game.

However, the government of Pakistan and the country's cricket board, the PCB, were targeted by fans for the U-turn.

Here's how internet reacted:

PCB : Increase our funding otherwise we won't play match against India



Meanwhile Deal : pic.twitter.com/hJUg3xeUTC — Rocket (@masoladosa) February 10, 2026

PCB's journey from 1st Feb to 9th Feb pic.twitter.com/whglUwr60I — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) February 10, 2026

ICC has rejected all the PCB's demands and they are set to play on 15 , yet PCT fans on their way to show this as a win. pic.twitter.com/jP7CD60pzK — Areeba (@wdymyaarrr) February 9, 2026

Pakistani reporter: "Aapne ICC ko ghutno pe tek diya."



Reality: ICC didn't kneel. PCB slipped.



Aur jo side mein baitha tha, woh hasi chhupa ke soch raha tha



"Bhai, ghutno pe hum hi gaye the."

pic.twitter.com/4LHciGlDAY — Ash (@Ashsay_) February 10, 2026

ICC to PCB



PCB surrenders to ICC



Pakistan PM, as usual, made a U-turn for the dollar.



Coming to his knees after boycotting the T20 match against India on 15th February. pic.twitter.com/vIGSj0kv0C — VOICE OF BHARAT (@ABHIJITSINGH025) February 9, 2026

The drama began after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send its team to India for their group-stage matches, citing security concerns. They were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup after their request to have all their matches played outside India could not be agreed upon by the ICC.

Since then, Pakistan has thrown its weight behind Bangladesh. The PCB had labelled the ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament as "unfair."

However, the BCB and ICC also confirmed that Bangladesh will not face penalties for their absence from the tournament and will have the opportunity to host an ICC event ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to standard ICC hosting processes and requirements.

"Another important aspect is that Bangladesh's feelings have also been assessed as far as these negotiations are concerned, and some relief has been given to their board also, and they are also happy," Shukla said.

"In fact, they have praised ICC for their efforts. So it's a win-win situation for everybody, and I am happy that, you know, the match will take place and the World Cup will be a successful event," he concluded.

