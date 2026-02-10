Pakistan vs USA Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026: After enduring contrasting starts to their T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns, Pakistan and the USA face off in Colombo, with both the side looking to to rectify batting struggles. On the opening day of the tournament, Pakistan's survived a scare against the Netherlands while USA fell short against India despite a spirited bowling display. Pakistan were cruising in their chase of 148 against the Netherlands before a disastrous middle-order collapse. Thanks to Faheem Ashraf, they got over the line, but they will be thoroughly shaken by the implosion.

The USA had defending champions India under pressure at the Wankhede, but their batters could not complement an impressive bowling performance. The 2024 co-hosts need a win to keep their campaign alive and will aim to draw motivation from their stunning win over Pakistan in the previous T20 World Cup.

When will the Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup Group A match take place?

The Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup Group A match will take place on Tuesday, February 10.

Where will the Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup Group A match be held?

The Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup Group A match will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

What time will the Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup Group A match start?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup Group A match?

The Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup Group A match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup Group A match?

The Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup Group A match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Fans in Pakistan can watch the live streaming of the match on Tamasha, ARY Zapp and Tapmad. The telecast of the match will be available on PTV and Myco (Match starts at 6:30 PM PST).

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)