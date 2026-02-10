Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
T20 World Cup 07 Feb 26 to 08 Mar 26
Story ProgressBack to home

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: An unpredictable Pakistan will look to exorcise the ghosts of the past when they meet a determined USA in Colombo, 20 months after being handed an infamous defeat by the same opponents. During their World Cup debut in 2024, the USA announced their arrival on the big stage with a memorable victory over the 2009 champions. Having lost to India in their 2026 opener, the USA will be extra motivated for an encore against Pakistan. However, both teams have their work cut out on the batting front. Pakistan, meanwhile, arrive having narrowly edged out the Netherlands in their tournament-opener. Star batter Babar Azam's place in the team has come under heavy scrutiny, with fans and experts demanding his ouster from the playing XI. (Live Scorecard)

Follow Live Updates of Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Colombo

Feb 10, 2026 18:00 (IST)
Share

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE: Fitness concerns for the US!

Doubts remain over the fitness of their pacer Ali Khan who limped off the field against India. He pulled up trying to bowl the third over and is a serious doubt for the game with a leg injury. Shubham Ranjane's participation in the match also remains uncertain, while Jasdeep Singh has been ruled out of the tournament. USA have brought in Ehsan Adil as his replacement.

Feb 10, 2026 17:49 (IST)
Share

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE: Will Pakistan take the tough call?

Following their narrow win over the Netherlands, calls have been made to drop star batter Babar Azam from the playing XI for their important clash against the USA. Babar made a scratchy 15 off 18 in his side's first-up three-wicket win over the Netherlands. Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali suggested that Babar is not fit enough to play T20Is.

Feb 10, 2026 17:45 (IST)
Share

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome!

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan and USA. After enduring contrasting starts to their campaigns, both desperate to stabilize their inconsistent batting units.

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team USA USA Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam Shaheen Shah Afridi Shaheen Afridi Agha Salman Monank Patel Milind Kumar Ali Khan Pakistan vs USA, Match 12 T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.