Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: An unpredictable Pakistan will look to exorcise the ghosts of the past when they meet a determined USA in Colombo, 20 months after being handed an infamous defeat by the same opponents. During their World Cup debut in 2024, the USA announced their arrival on the big stage with a memorable victory over the 2009 champions. Having lost to India in their 2026 opener, the USA will be extra motivated for an encore against Pakistan. However, both teams have their work cut out on the batting front. Pakistan, meanwhile, arrive having narrowly edged out the Netherlands in their tournament-opener. Star batter Babar Azam's place in the team has come under heavy scrutiny, with fans and experts demanding his ouster from the playing XI. (Live Scorecard)

Follow Live Updates of Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Colombo