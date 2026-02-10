Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to invite him to the upcoming wedding of his son, Arjun Tendulkar, and fiancee Saaniya Chandhok. The cricket great posted photos of the meeting. Arjun, Sachin's daughter Sara, and his wife Anjali were also present. "We were honoured to invite Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple," Sachin wrote in a post on Instagram.

The wedding festivities are scheduled to kick off on March 3, with the main ceremony expected to be held on March 5, 2026.

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August 2025. Arjun, who was recently traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is a regular in the Indian domestic cricket circuit. Saaniya is a successful entrepreneur and comes from a prominent background. She is the granddaughter of well-known Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai and has reportedly been a close part of the Tendulkar inner circle for quite some time.

Arjun has carved out a distinct path in domestic cricket, transitioning from his early days in Mumbai to becoming a vital bowling all-rounder for Goa. A tall left-arm fast bowler and a capable lower-order batsman, he made a sensational Ranji Trophy debut for Goa in 2022 by scoring a century, famously emulating his father's feat of reaching three figures in his maiden first-class match.

While he has faced the inevitable pressure of carrying a legendary surname, he has shown glimpses of his potential during his IPL stint with the Mumbai Indians. He will be under the spotlight again as he dons the LSG jersey next season.