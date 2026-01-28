While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, may succeed in the arena of appeasement politics, potentially garnering support for his role as the country's Interior Minister, speculation regarding a potential boycott of the T20 World Cup, or specifically the match against India, remains futile. Although Pakistan has already announced its squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, the management is currently awaiting government clearance for participation in the biennial event. Naqvi held a meeting with the Pakistan Prime Minister on Monday to deliberate on this participation. However, any form of boycott, whether of the tournament or the individual fixture against India, would likely result in the PCB being sued by the broadcaster.

Consistent with all other participating boards, the PCB has formalised its commitment to International Cricket Council (ICC) events through the Member Participation Agreement. As this is a legally binding document, any breach would trigger significant sanctions from the sport's governing body. Furthermore, should Pakistan forfeit the fixture against India, it is highly probable that the host broadcaster will initiate legal proceedings against the PCB to seek substantial compensation.

According to a report by RevSportz, approximately $38 million is directly contingent upon that specific match through advertising slots, branded programming, and sponsorship integrations. Ultimately, the PCB would be forced to navigate severe legal repercussions should it decide to skip the India match.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

In an effort to finalise Pakistan's stance on T20 World Cup 2026 participation, Naqvi met with Shehbaz Sharif on Monday. However, the PCB Chairman later stated via social media that a final decision will be reached either this Friday or next Monday.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday," Naqvi posted.

Reports in the Pakistani media have suggested various methods by which the country could express solidarity with Bangladesh following the latter's removal from the T20 World Cup. However, regarding the talk of a boycott, Pakistan would only risk financial ruin if they chose to pursue such a course of action.