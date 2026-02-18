Former Pakistan players heavily criticised the Salman Ali Agha-led side at the T20 World Cup 2026 after its tame surrender to India on February 15. A 61-run loss - Pakistan's biggest against India in T20Is - stood as a crude reminder of how one-sided the cricket contest has become. Among the former players, Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf were especially aggressive. Afridi said he wanted the Pakistan selectors to drop his own son-in-law Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan from the T20I side. Mohammad Yousuf echoed the same sentiment. "Time's up for Shaheen, Babar and Shadab. Pakistan's T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides," Yousuf wrote on X.

Shadab has now taken a sly dig at the duo, reminding them that they were never able to beat India as players in World Cups. Pakistan's only win against India at a World Cup came in 2021, at the T20 World Cup. Shadab Khan was part of Pakistan's 2021 T20 World Cup squad.

"As for criticism, you can't control it. Everyone has their own opinions. I think since I came back, there was just one over where things didn't go well, and because of that, I faced a lot of criticism," he said. "But I don't need to justify that. I focus on what I can control. A bad day or a bad over can happen. It's T20 cricket - you can give runs or you can take wickets. I don't think too much about it."

He then went on to 'remind' former Pakistan players that even though they are "legends", they were unable to do what the current team did.

"Criticism is not in our hands. Former cricketers have their own opinions. They were legends, but even they could not do what we have done. We have beaten India in a World Cup. Criticism is part of cricket's history," Shadab was quoted as saying by Pakistan media.

Pakistan are placed in Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 8. They will take on Sri Lanka (February 28), England (February 24) and New Zealand (February 21).