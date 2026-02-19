Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan feels that the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan will lift the team's morale for the remainder of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan qualified for the Super 8 stage of the tournament after beating Namibia in their must-win clash in Colombo on Wednesday. After back-to-back wins to start their campaign, the Salman Ali Agha-led side were crushed by arch-rivals India last week, raising doubts over their qualification for the next round.

However, opener Sahibzada Farhan's century, along with a disciplined performance from the bowlers, handed Pakistan a massive 102-run win and sealed their place in the Super 8s.

Speaking after the match, Shadab likened the onset of the holy month of Ramadan to the arrival of a "12th man" supporting the team.

"At the end of the day, you can only control certain things, so you should focus on controlling those. And now Ramadan has started, humara 12th man toh saath hi hai (our 12th man is with us)," Shadab said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Hijri or Islamic lunar calendar, commemorating the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. It is a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection, observed by Muslims worldwide.

Meanwhile, Shadab also suggested that the key is to "keep doing the good things we have been doing."

"Our openers are giving us good starts in almost every match. Sahibzada's form has been excellent, and whenever a batter stands up in those conditions and scores 70-plus, it takes you above a par score," he said.

"As a batting unit, we need to continue that. In bowling, we have to keep hitting the right areas consistently. We have Usman and Abrar, two mystery spinners. Saim (Ayub) is bowling well, (Mohammad) Nawaz is there, and I am there too. It is a good combination, along with the fast bowlers," he added.