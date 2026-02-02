Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha reacted to the government's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. The Pakistan government announced that the national team will take part in the competition but will not play the group stage match against India on February 15. The decision came after Bangladesh were removed from the T20 World Cup after refusing to travel to India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their games from India citing 'security concerns' but the ICC made it clear that no changes will be made to the tournament schedule. Agha was asked about the 'boycott' and he made it clear that it was beyond the players' control as it was decided completely by the government. However, he added that the cricketers will follow the instructions given to them by the government as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Yes, absolutely, we will go. But that is not our decision, sir, and we cannot do anything about it. Whatever our government and our chairman instruct us to do, we have to follow. Only then will we go, and we will do that,” Agha said in the press conference after Pakistan's third T20I against Australia.

The ICC, on its part questioned the Pakistan government's decision and also issued a warning that this boycott could lead to punitive sanctions.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the global body said in a statement.

"While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan," it further stated.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said that it would reassess its participation following that decision as it showed solidarity with Bangladesh.

In a statement posted on social media, the government of Pakistan said it has granted approval to the Pakistan cricket team to take part in the tournament but said the team "shall not take the field" for the February 15 fixture against India in Colombo.

