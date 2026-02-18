Facing a must-win situation to stay alive in the T20 World Cup after a humiliating loss to India, Pakistan lifted their game against Namibia on Wednesday. Sahibzada Farhan slammed a century, while Salman Agha (38, 23b) and Shadab Khan (36, 22b) provided able assistance. At one point, it seemed that Pakistan would go on to score over 200; however, their innings ended on 199/3 in 20 overs. Apart from the aggressive batting, one video from the match that has been making the rounds shows Pakistan captain Salman Agha visibly frustrated, with Babar Azam by his side.

While the audio from the video is not clear, it appeared as though he was angry with himself after missing out on a half-century. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson looked stunned as Agha threw a bottle in frustration. Hesson went on to tell him something about keeping calm, to which Agha nodded.

Pakistan Captain Salman Agha & Coach Mike Hesson heated arguement was caught on live tv !! pic.twitter.com/Xwz0NDOMQg — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) February 18, 2026

Talking about the match, Sahibzada Farhan struck a scintillating hundred to lift Pakistan to a formidable 199 for three against Namibia. Farhan, who needed just 20 deliveries to move from 50 to 100, finished on 100 not out off 58 balls, becoming only the second player from Pakistan to score a century in the tournament after Ahmed Shehzad's ton against Bangladesh in 2014 at Mirpur.

In all, Farhan hit 11 boundaries and four sixes while adding 67 runs with skipper Salman Agha (38 off 23 balls) and 81 runs with Shadab Khan (36 not out off 22 balls).

Batting first, Pakistan managed 47 runs in the powerplay for the loss of Saim Ayub's (14 off 12 balls) wicket.

Seeking to recover from the heavy defeat to traditional rivals India, Pakistan strengthened their batting with the inclusion of Khawaja Nafay in the middle order while leaving out the woefully out-of-sorts pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

While the team did get the occasional boundaries, their approach was far from ideal as they resorted to defensive batting, which pretty much explained why they were 55 for one after eight overs at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

However, skipper Salman Agha broke the shackles at the start of the ninth over with a six off Willem Myburgh, coming down the track to smack one over long-on.

Taking a cue from his captain, Farhan launched into leg-spinner Myburgh for a big six over deep mid-wicket, and then sent his tossed-up googly soaring over the same region, using the slog sweep to good effect on both occasions.

The three sixes in one over gave Pakistan's run rate a boost, and Salman Agha then lofted Bernard Scholtz straight down the ground for another maximum.

However, Agha was caught by Gerhard Erasmus off Brassell in the next over.

With PTI inputs