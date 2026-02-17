The Pakistan cricket team's defeat against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 was not just the fault of its players but also of the board, selectors, and even the government, which has been meddling in sporting matters for political brownie points. It was the Pakistan government that initially declared a boycott of the Indian team and the February 15 match, before eventually taking a U-turn. Pakistan claimed to have won the off-field battle against the International Cricket Council (ICC) by securing a few concessions. On the field, however, Pakistan were no match for India.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke did not mince his words as he highlighted the growing gap between India and Pakistan. Clarke suggested that selectors should consider fresh talent from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the T20 side.

"I think now there is a distinct gap between the two teams. India have been ahead for a long time, and the difference is significant. I don't know what Pakistan can do. If you look through their list, a few of their senior players have been good, but in terms of T20 cricket, this might be their final hurrah. They might need to look at the PSL and some young talent coming through there," he said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Clarke also believes the 'circus' surrounding Pakistan's boycott of the India match, and the subsequent reversal, distracted the players and created a different mindset, which contributed to the defeat.

"I expected India to win. It has been a bit of a circus with Pakistan playing the tournament but initially refusing to play the India game. From a player's perspective, that doesn't help, but ultimately they were outperformed. India is a much better team than Pakistan in this format and has been for quite some time," he added.

The defeat has reignited debates about Pakistan's cricketing structure, where political interference and inconsistent selection policies continue to undermine progress. For now, India's superiority in T20 cricket remains unquestionable, while Pakistan faces a reckoning both on and off the field.