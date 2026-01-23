Bangladesh have decided not to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns. They took the decision after the International Cricket Council (ICC) denied their request to shift their matches out of India. Bangladesh wanted their games to be moved to Sri Lanka, who are co-hosts of the tournament. After the ICC's response, Bangladesh remained firm on their stance. As they stay hopeful and expect the ICC to reconsider their request, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has given a big statement.

He said that Pakistan should come in support of Bangladesh and skip the T20 mega event, even if it costs them dearly.

"If Pakistan and India don't happen, 50 per cent of your World Cup is gone. This is a great opportunity to challenge the existing cricket order. Pakistan should say they stand with Bangladesh and refuse to play the T20 World Cup. This is the time to take a stand. You need a strong heart to do it," Latif said on the YouTube channel CaughtBehindShow, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Last year, India decided not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. As a result, their matches were shifted to Dubai. The ICC concluded that both sides will play their matches at neutral venues during its tournaments until 2028.

Latif backed Bangladesh's T20 World Cup stance and added that Pakistan would not get a better opportunity.

"It doesn't feel like a good decision. Today, the ICC says there is no danger to Bangladeshi players in India. No agency in the world can say there is no danger - how can the ICC say that? Even in the most secure places, no one can give such a guarantee. Hopefully, nothing happens to any team," he said.

"The trump card is still with Pakistan. Bangladesh 's stance is right. Pakistan won't get a better opportunity than this. Pakistan not playing would be like stopping the World Cup. Pakistan is the key. Yes, Pakistan could suffer in the future. There could be sanctions if Pakistan refuses to play ICC events. But there is no use of just words - now is the time to show who you support," Latif added.