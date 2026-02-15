India and Pakistan are set to face each other in a highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash in Colombo on February 15. Both teams have registered two wins each in as many matches played so far. Pakistan registered a nervy win over the Netherlands in their campaign opener before beating USA by 32 runs. On the other hand, India were tested against USA but eventually managed to escape with a comfortable 29-run win. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. then outplayed minnows Namibia by 93 runs.

As India and Pakistan gear up to face each other, Basit Ali has passed a huge remark on the Suryakumar-led side. "Only India could beat India," he said in a video on his YouTube channel 'Cricket Insight with Basit Ali' while praising the team's commanding win over Namibia.

Sanju Samson disappointed again, Ishan Kishan dazzled and his mentor Hardik Pandya entertained, but India's 93-run victory over Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday wasn't exactly the box-office hit one expected ahead of a tense T20 World Cup face-off against Pakistan.

The victory felt less like an assurance and more like the calm before the cricketing tempest, with Pakistan lying in wait. The margin of victory, India's highest in a T20 World Cup, won't depict the entire picture as little-known Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus came out as a surprise package by taking 4 for 20 in India's final total of 209 for 9, despite Kishan's smashing 24-ball 61 and Pandya's 52 off 28 balls.

In reply, the Namibian batting unit did struggle against the kind of attack that they hardly get to play, as the innings ended on 116 in 18.2 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy (3/7 in 2 overs) and Pandya (2/21 in 4 overs) shared the bulk of the spoils, and India now need just one more win in their next two games to qualify for the Super Eight.

Why India's batting show, despite a 200-plus score, would be considered below par is because of the Namibian skipper.

Erasmus' eerie side-arm action created considerable discomfort for the Indian batters, including Kishan, Pandya and Tilak Varma, as he also bowled from behind the crease at times.

The 24 deliveries that Erasmus bowled were certainly an eye-opener for the Indian batters as to what they can expect from the Pakistani freak Usman Tariq, who would pose even more probing questions on a tackier Premadasa track in Colombo.

(With PTI inputs)