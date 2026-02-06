West Indies coach Daren Sammy returned to the city where he lifted their T20 World Cup for the second time a decade ago and immediately made one thing clear: any team harbouring title hopes must first get past hosts India. West Indies had to do it in the semifinals while winning the title in India in 2016, and it won't be any easier this time. "Nobody is winning this World Cup if they don't go through India," Sammy said, recalling how his side had beaten India in the 2016 semifinal en route to their second title.

Back then, Sammy was the captain. Now he will be in charge in the dugout, but the belief, he insists, remains the same, even though the challenge seems "bigger" with India playing an explosive brand of cricket.

"We wouldn't be here if we didn't believe we could win. I know it feels like the same scenario 10 years ago, where everything was against us, nobody gave us a chance, and I'm looking at the guys and the calibre of talent we have in that dressing room.

"We want to win. We've got to play a brand of cricket."

He said the path to the trophy is unlikely to avoid the hosts.

"One thing I know for sure - and probably every other team knows it too - is that just like in 2016, when we got here, we played India in a warm-up match and then Australia.

"And we sat around the table - the senior guys, coach Phil (Simmons) at that time - and we said: in order to win this World Cup, you have to go through India."

"It's an even bigger challenge now. Nobody is winning this World Cup if they don't go through India, whether you have to beat India in a knockout stage - be it a semifinal or a final. They're the favourites, and every team has to play really well to beat India at home. It's their Cup to lose."

Recalling the buildup to the 2016 semifinal, he added: "It was the same scenario when I sat in Mumbai in a press conference and I said, 'It's David versus Goliath.'"

Back then, the Sammy-led West Indies beat India by seven wickets while chasing 193.