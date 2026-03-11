The captain of India's T20 World Cup winning team Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said his next target is to win the Olympics gold for the country, as well as the T20 World Cup the same year. “We have the momentum. Our target now is to get the 2028 Olympics gold medal,” Yadav told reporters after returning to his house in Mumbai's Deonar area following the World Cup triumph. “The same year (2028), there will be the T20 World Cup. Winning that also will complete our hat trick,” Yadav said.

He said it was a “special feeling” to be in the “elite company” of skippers who have won the Cup for India.

“I will try to live up to the expectations and my efforts will be to win more trophies for India,” Yadav said.

“When we won the Cup in 2024, it was a special feeling that we have won the final played on our soil,” he said.

India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times, further cementing its place among the most successful teams in the history of the format.

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the entire Indian squad following its third T20 World Cup victory. The amount covers 15 players, coaching staff, other support staff.

