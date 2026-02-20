New Zealand middle-order batter Mark Chapman banked on the familiarity factor to tame the mystery spinner Usman Tariq-led Pakistan bowling unit in their T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 8 match on Saturday. Since 2024 August, New Zealand have played Pakistan in 20 bilateral matches across ODIs and T20Is, and Chapman averred that those games have given his side a good understanding of Pakistan's attack. "Obviously, Usman Tariq has a pretty unique action with the way that he stops at the crease, so I mean that's something to factor in. But for us, Pakistan have a number of really good spinners, so each of them poses their own threat," said Chapman in the pre-match press conference here on Friday.

"So, Pakistan is one of the teams that we've played probably the most frequently over the last few years. So, we're well aware of what they're going to bring. It's just about making sure we're really clear in the way that we want to play as a team," he added.

Chapman also conceded that New Zealand bowlers will have to rethink their tactics on the Sri Lankan pitches, slower than their Indian counterparts.

"I think in India we've seen that the pitches on - particularly on red soil - have been favourable for batting. So, it's been pretty tough for the bowlers. The margins have been pretty small.

"I mean, you've seen a lot of games nearing that 200 score regularly. I think the bowlers have certainly had a little bit of a challenge. But here it's slightly different with the slower nature of the pitches. The bowlers will, hopefully, get a chance to really show off their skills," he said.

"I know that spin is probably more likely to play a part here in particular. So, yeah, we'll just wait and see what the pitch looks like." However, the 31-year-old batter hoped being stationed in Colombo for all their Super 8 matches would work in favour of the Kiwis.

"I think, when you play in these tournaments, one of the challenges is hopping from venue to venue and adapting. I guess playing all three games here, we'll learn each game as we go.

"I think for us, it's quite nice to be able to turn up to the same place and the same venue, similar pitches and adjust. So I think, yeah, certainly something that we're not complaining about," he noted.

Chapman also allayed fitness concerns around Mitchell Santner after an unwell New Zealand skipper missed the previous match against Canada on Tuesday.

"Mitch Santner, he looks pretty sprightly, so I think he's pretty excited to get back to the park. Barring any last minute sickness, I think he'll be there. Obviously, Lockie (Ferguson on parental leave) has left us.

"I think he's currently on the way back, and I think he's landing potentially soon. So we'll just see how he pulls up from the flight," he said. PTI UNG SSC SSC

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)