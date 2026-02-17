Nepal vs Scotland LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal captain Rohit Paudel won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in their final T20 World Cup Group C clash. Nepal made one change to their playing XI - Sundeep Jora in place of Karan KC. Nepal have not won a single game in the competition till now despite valiant efforts against England. On the other hand, Scotland were knocked out of the Super 8 race after England defeated Italy on Monday. Scotland lost their matches against England and West Indies but registered a comprehensive win over Italy. (Live Scorecard)