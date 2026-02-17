Story ProgressBack to home
Nepal vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Opt To Bowl vs Scotland, Take Big Playing XI Call
Nepal vs Scotland LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal captain Rohit Paudel won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in their final T20 World Cup Group C clash.
Nepal vs Scotland LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026© AFP
Nepal vs Scotland LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal captain Rohit Paudel won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in their final T20 World Cup Group C clash. Nepal made one change to their playing XI - Sundeep Jora in place of Karan KC. Nepal have not won a single game in the competition till now despite valiant efforts against England. On the other hand, Scotland were knocked out of the Super 8 race after England defeated Italy on Monday. Scotland lost their matches against England and West Indies but registered a comprehensive win over Italy. (Live Scorecard)
Match 33, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 17, 2026
Play In Progress
SCO
2/0 (0.2)
NEP
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Nepal won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.00
Batsman
George Munsey
1* (1)
Michael Jones
1 (1)
Bowler
Dipendra Singh Airee
2/0 (0.2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule , Results and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
NEP vs SCO T20 World Cup Live Score
1 run.
On a length, outside off, coming in, George Munsey punches it through point for a single to set things rolling.
A bit of a delay though. There is some issue with the lights above the hospitality box which seem to be blinking. Munsey is not happy and wants it sorted. So we wait. Finally, we are all set.
Ready to play! The national anthems have been sung and we ready for the game to begin. The Nepal players get into a huddle and then disperse. Out walk the two Scottish openers - Michael Jones and George Munsey. Not surprisingly, it will be spin to kick things off. Dipendra Singh Airee it is. Munsey to face. Here we go!
National anthems - The match officials and the players make their way out for the national anthems of the two teams. It will be the anthem of Nepal that will be played first, followed by that of Scotland.
PITCH REPORT - Two English stalwarts are doing the pitch analysis for tonight's match. First up, is Michael Atherton, who says that it is actually quite pleasant at the Wankhede today, with the temperature being a bit cooler than the afternoon. On the ground dimensions, Athers says that it is 74 metres down the ground, but there is a bit of a bias on the sides, reading 68 and 61. Opines that because of the short size of the boundaries at the square, the dimensions and the lengths will definitely play a role in terms of strategy. Nick Knight now comes over to inspect the deck. Reckons that he doesn't think that is a bad toss to lose. Finds quite a few bare pitches. Knight adds that from what he saw 10 days ago, which looked like a belter, this one looks a lot different. Feels that there will be something in it for the slower bowlers. Calls it a typical sub-continental wicket, with the cutters and pace-off deliveries expected to work. Ends by saying that if the dew does come in, only then could it become a good toss to win.
Spin is one of my strengths - The skipper of Scotland, RICHIE BERRINGTON, says that they were probably looking to bowl first as well. However, he adds that it looks a good pitch and should stay the same throughout the match. Further says that irrespective of the toss, whatever they have got to do, have to do well. On the factors for improvement in this match, Berrington does not delve into the details, vaguely stating that from their performances, there are a couple of areas where Scotland can improve and need to work on that. On the team news, Richie informs that they are going in with the same team. Nick Knight then informs Berrington that he has played spin better than anyone else in this edition, with a strike rate of 202! To this, the skipper replies that spin is one of his strengths and feels grateful that it has come up good so far. Is quick to add that spin is one of Nepal's strengths and the Scots have got to handle that aspect well.
Finally, won a toss! The captain of Nepal, ROHIT PAUDEL, is happy on finally winning a toss in this edition of the World Cup. On being asked about their experience of playing in these conditions against West Indies earlier, Paudel replies by saying that for the first 4-5 overs, batting is difficult, but adds that whoever bats well, can capitalize later. Stresses that as a bowling unit, Nepal need to make the most of those 5 overs. On being asked as to what are the key areas where they aim to get better today, Rohit says that if we see collectively in this tournament, Nepal batted really well in their first game but did not bat as well as their expectations in the next couple of matches. So he hopes to put on a good batting show in this match. On the team news, Rohit informs that they have got one change, with Sundeep Jora coming in for Karan KC.
Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora (IN FOR KARAN KC), Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav and Sandeep Lamichhane.
Scotland (UNCHANGED Playing XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (WK), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, and Brad Currie.
TOSS - Time for the flip of the coin. Dew will be a big factor tonight. Chasing would be the main option for the skipper winning the toss and for the one losing, aim for at least 200 while batting first. The two captains are out in the middle - Rohit Paudel and Richie Berrington. Berrington will give it a flick while Paudel will call. HEADS is the call and it is a head. NEPAL CHOOSE TO BOWL.
Advantage Nepal? Nepal come into this clash having played all of their previous three fixtures at the Wankhede. They have been given a kind roster, where travelling is totally taken out of the equation. That means, they would have got time to acclimatize and adapt to the pitches at the Wankhede. Scotland, on the other hand, have played their previous three matches at the Eden Gardens and come to Mumbai for the first time. Needless to say, Nepal would go as in favourites for this clash simply because of their knowledge and experience of the conditions.
More opportunities vs full member nations - The cry is getting louder and clearer. Especially after Zimbabwe's win over Australia. But that was probably the nail on the head. We can add many more - like Ireland against Sri Lanka, Nepal against England and even USA against India. The argument from these teams is they are not satisfied with playing just the World Cups. They want to play more and improve on their game. And that can happen only if they get more chances of playing the top-tier teams, just like Nepal got a series recently against West Indies. They may not win, but will gain a lot of exposure by sharing shoulders with some of the best in the sport.
A dead rubber - It is match number 33, which is the business end of the league stage and should have had matches which could flip the position of the teams in every group. Unfortunately, with 8 matches to go including this one, we are left with only 1 position vacant to be filled for the Super Eights. That could mean that out of these remaining 8 matches, we could have as many as 7 dead rubbers. However, irrespective of what they might be coined as, it is still a World Cup match. Players would be wanting to make their countries proud irrespective of the result and will want to end their campaign on a high. Let's see what Scotland and Nepal have for us at the Wankhede.
... MATCH DAY ...
Match Intro - What began as a twist of fate now becomes a final statement of intent as Scotland and Nepal, two sides who have ridden very different emotional waves through this tournament, meet in their last Group C outing at the Wankhede Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Scotland's unexpected World Cup adventure - Scotland were never meant to be here, handed a late lifeline when Bangladesh pulled out, yet they have embraced this unexpected opportunity with remarkable competitiveness, pushing West Indies deep, outclassing Italy in a ruthless all-round display, and then leaving England relieved rather than comfortable after a game the Scots will feel slipped through their fingers due to missed chances with both bat and ball. Their campaign has been built around a disciplined, well-drilled bowling attack led by Brandon McMullen's new-ball control and Mark Watt's clever left-arm spin, but he did have a tough outing in the last game. Brad Currie and Brad Wheal have had their moments but lacked consistency. While the likes of George Munsey, Michael Jones and Richie Berrington have given them enough batting firepower to threaten any side when they string partnerships together, even if consistency has sometimes let them down. The Rise and the Reality - Nepal, by contrast, have lived through a tournament of soaring hope and crushing disappointment. They earned global admiration by taking England to the brink in their opener, showing the fearless, street-smart cricket that has made them one of the most exciting Associate teams in the world, but that emotional high was followed by a stunning collapse against Italy when the weight of being overwhelming favourites proved too heavy to carry. Their last outing against West Indies was another reality check, as early wickets left them scrambling before Deependra Singh Airee once again stood tall with a fighting knock that dragged them to a respectable total, only for the powerful Windies batting line-up to make it look well short. Nepal's biggest strength remains their dynamic all-round core, with Airee, Rohit Paudel and Kushal Bhurtel capable of turning games in a few overs, but their weakness has been an alarming fragility when the top order is put under sustained pressure and the lack of effectiveness from their premier bowlers, Sandeep Lamichhane. Team Form (Last 5 T20Is, latest result first) - Scotland - LWLLL | Nepal - LLLWW. What to expect? With West Indies and England already locked on six points, neither Scotland nor Nepal can progress, yet this match still carries huge significance. For Scotland, it is a chance to underline that their late inclusion was no fluke, that they belong on this stage after standing toe-to-toe with the heavyweights. For Nepal, it is about restoring pride and giving their extraordinary, vocal Wankhede support something tangible to celebrate after a campaign that has promised so much but delivered too little. One side brings structure, discipline and the hunger of a team that seized a second chance, the other brings raw talent, emotion and a fan base that refuses to stop believing, and that contrast should make this dead rubber anything but meaningless.