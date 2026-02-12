Advertisement
NEP vs ITA LIVE Score: In a high-stakes encounter at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Nepal and Italy face off  for the first time ever in a T20 International during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both sides enter this Group C fixture desperate for points after losses in their respective tournament openers, but Nepal carries significant momentum following a heartbreakingly close four-run defeat to England, where they nearly pulled off one of the tournament's greatest upsets. While Nepal's hopes rest on the elite spin of Sandeep Lamichhane and the all-round brilliance of Dipendra Singh Airee, Italy must navigate the absence of their regular captain, Wayne Madsen, who is sidelined with a dislocated shoulder. On a batting-friendly Mumbai surface, the "Rhinos" are widely favoured to triumph, though the Italian side, led by Harry Manenti, will be eager to secure a historic maiden World Cup victory and silence what is expected to be crowd of passionate Nepali supporters. (Live Scorecard)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: Nepal vs Italy LIVE Score Straight from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai:

NEP vs ITA LIVE Score: Big chance for Nepal

Nepal came agonisingly close to registering a huge win over England but fell short by just 4 runs. However, against Italy, they have the chance to capitalise on the momentum and produce a positive result.

NEP vs ITA LIVE Score: Italy probable XI

Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Syed Naqvi, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti, Jaspreet Singh/Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade, Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan

NEP vs ITA LIVE Score: Nepal probable XI

Kushal Bhartel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla

NEP vs ITA LIVE Score: A First Ever Meet

This is the first-ever T20 International (T20I) meeting between Nepal and Italy. While they have never met in the T20 format before today, the two teams have come across each other total of three times in 50-over matches (2005, 2010, and 2013), with Nepal winning all three. The Himalayan men would be keen to make it 4 in 4. 

NEP vs ITA LIVE Updates: Himalayan Heroes Eye Italian Glory

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match between Italy and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Fresh from the heartbreak of their agonising 4-run defeat against England, Nepal are the firm favourites against Italy. But, in a game of T20, no side can be ruled out. 

