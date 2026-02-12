NEP vs ITA LIVE Score: In a high-stakes encounter at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Nepal and Italy face off for the first time ever in a T20 International during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both sides enter this Group C fixture desperate for points after losses in their respective tournament openers, but Nepal carries significant momentum following a heartbreakingly close four-run defeat to England, where they nearly pulled off one of the tournament's greatest upsets. While Nepal's hopes rest on the elite spin of Sandeep Lamichhane and the all-round brilliance of Dipendra Singh Airee, Italy must navigate the absence of their regular captain, Wayne Madsen, who is sidelined with a dislocated shoulder. On a batting-friendly Mumbai surface, the "Rhinos" are widely favoured to triumph, though the Italian side, led by Harry Manenti, will be eager to secure a historic maiden World Cup victory and silence what is expected to be crowd of passionate Nepali supporters. (Live Scorecard)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: Nepal vs Italy LIVE Score Straight from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: