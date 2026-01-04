Bangladesh on Sunday named their squad for the T20 World Cup beginning in February, leaving out middle-order batters Jaker Ali Anik and Mahidul Islam, and selecting five fast bowlers. Wicketkeeper and batter Litton Das will also lead Bangladesh in the tournament in India and Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said. But the announcement also came as Dhaka requested that its four group matches in India be moved to Sri Lanka, after anger because India forced a Bangladeshi player to quit the Indian Premier League.

Bangladesh are due to play the West Indies in Kolkata on February 7, the opening day of the World Cup.

They are then due to face Italy on February 9, and England on February 14, both also in Kolkata, followed by Nepal on February 17 in Mumbai.

Top-order options Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon made the squad, while Towhid Hridoy is the only specialist middle-order batter.

Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan have been picked as finishers, while a varied bowling attack will be led by left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed.

The spin department includes off-spinner Mahedi Hasan, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, while seam support will come from Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Shaifuddin.

Bangladesh World Cup T20 squad: Litton Das (captain), Mohammad Saif Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Shoriful Islam.

