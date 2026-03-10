Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir found himself in the headlines during the T20 World Cup 2026 for his predictions regarding the Indian cricket team. Amir stunned everyone by correctly predicting India's loss against South Africa in the Super 8 stage-a result that led to his fellow panelists on Pakistan TV jokingly calling him an "astrologer." However, he followed it up with a prediction that India would not reach the semifinals, and this is where it all went wrong for him.

India successfully won their matches to reach the semifinals, and despite Amir constantly predicting their loss, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side went on to clinch the trophy. Ahead of the post-match show Harna Maana Hai, Amir was asked about India's triumph, and he angrily responded by saying that India would not be bringing the trophy to his house.

"They won, that's fine; they'll take the cup home. They won't bring it to my house. Well done..." said Amir.

Meanwhile, India head coach Gautam Gambhir stated on Sunday that he is only accountable to the people in the dressing room, and dedicated India's successful T20 World Cup tile defence to stalwarts Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

With their 96-run shellacking of New Zealand in the summit showdown here, India became the first team to win three T20 World Cups (2007, 2024, 2026), the first to defend their title and also the first to do so at home.

"My accountability is not for people on Social Media. My accountability is to those 30 people in that change room," Gambhir said during the post-match press conference.

"A coach is as good as his team. Players made me the coach I am," Gambhir added.

But even in the hour of his glory, Gambhir did not forget Dravid, who guided the team to triumph in 2024, and Laxman, the current head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

"I would dedicate this trophy to Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. To Rahul bhai for putting Indian team in a place and Laxman for creating pipeline at CoE," he added.

(With agency inputs)