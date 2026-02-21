Mohammad Amir, former Pakistan cricket team pacer, has done it again. Recently, in a talk show, he explained why he believes India may not qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals. He has reiterated the stand. Earlier, Amir had called Indian opener Abhishek Sharma a slogger. Amir's statements drew strong reactions from former India stars. However, Mohammad Amir has now doubled down on his opinion that India may not reach the semi-finals.

"It is my opinion. I am not saying that India is a bad team. It is just my assessment, based on how their batting has performed and how the entire unit has conducted themselves so far. South Africa and West Indies are better teams, according to me, so that's why I didn't pick India as a semi-finalist," Amir said on the 'Haarna Mana Hai' show.

"Whether you like my opinion or hate my opinion, that is up to you. Do you want me to forcefully say that India will reach the final? Pahunche ya na pahunche final mein, mera kya lena dena usse? (How do I care if they make it or don't make it?). I just think West Indies and South Africa will reach the semi-finals as they are playing complete cricket," he added.

"If India makes it to the finals, then well and good. Mujhe kya? (How do I care)," said Amir.

In the earlier video, explaining his decision to back South Africa and West Indies to go through from India's group, Amir said: "Except for the Pakistan match, the Indian batting line-up collapsed in every game. The way South Africa and the West Indies are playing, they can beat any team."

India also have Zimbabwe in the same group, but only the top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.