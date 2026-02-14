Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar expects leg-spinner Keldeep Yadav to come in for pacer Arshdeep Singh in the national team's high-profile T20 World Cup game against arch nemesis Pakistan on Sunday. Arshdeep was at the receiving end of some punishment from Namibian batters here on Thursday even though the defending champion home side prevailed by 93 run to maintain its winning streak. He did not complete his full quota of four overs either.

"All our bowlers picked up wickets. Arshdeep did not complete his four overs, while Shivam Dube bowled two and Hardik completed his quota. This hints that Kuldeep Yadav could replace Arshdeep against Pakistan.

"Sri Lanka pitches help spinners and India have history of playing three spinners. Expect Kuldeep in the XI against Pakistan in Colombo," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' Amul Cricket Live.

Gavaskar said the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav juggled his bowling with the Pakistan game in mind.

"Hardik bowling the first over suggests Arshdeep may not play in the next match against Pakistan. Varun Chakaravarthy bowled only two overs and would have taken five or six wickets if he bowled his full four overs.

"The best part about Varun is that he gets wickets whenever he is asked to bowl. Axar Patel took two wickets in three overs, it's a good sign," he said.

Gavaskar also explained how batter Sanju Samson, who came in for an unwell Abhishek Sharma, is being hurt by his deep crease movement. Samson was dismissed after a eight-ball 22, which included three maximums.

"Sanju Samson has a technical problem. He goes too deep in the crease and plays that flick shot. You can only hope he times it in the gap or it goes for a six. He needs to make improvements, especially when he opens against the new ball.

"Namibia were clever with their field placements. They set a field to get Samson out. But it was good that he hit some nice shots. That must have given him some confidence. If he plays the next match against Pakistan, he needs to spend more time at the crease," he said.

