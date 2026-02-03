Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar took a light-hearted dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board following its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India. On Sunday, the Pakistan government announced on social media that while the national team will participate in the tournament, it will not play its scheduled match against Suryakumar Yadav and Co. The arch-rivals were set to face off on February 15 in Colombo. The decision came after the ICC removed Bangladesh from the tournament.

Commenting on the development, Gavaskar said he would not be surprised if the PCB eventually reversed its stand, drawing a comparison to Pakistan players who have often returned to the field despite announcing their retirements.

"Their decision could change once the world starts reacting to their boycott. There's nothing new in this. Pakistani cricketers are known to make U-turns on retirement, saying their fans want them to continue," Gavaskar said on Aaj Tak.

"We all know that when Pakistani cricketers retire, then after 4 days they take back their retirement. They say we have so many fans, our fans told us, No brother, you have to keep playing.



"Similarly, it's possible Pakistani fans may question their government about this decision. So I don't see any problem here. Pakistani players have set the example - they return 8-10 days after retiring. Something similar could happen before February 15," he added.

Gavaskar also said that the apex cricket body should take appropriate action against Pakistan to ensure such incidents do not recur.

"Definitely. I think if you withdraw at the last moment, that's an issue. If you withdraw earlier, that's another matter altogether. But if you withdraw on the eve of the tournament, then yes, the ICC should step in and take action. I don't know what action they will take, but since many boards are involved, it won't be one person's decision. Still, whatever is done should ensure that no team in the future considers doing this," Gavaskar told India Today.