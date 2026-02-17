Star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's comeback story has been nothing short of exceptional. After nearly two years away from the national side, and having lost his central contract, the 27-year-old is making headlines once again for all the right cricketing reasons. On Sunday, the elegant southpaw starred in India's record 61-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, smashing 77 off just 41 balls on a tricky Colombo track. However, Kishan is also dominating headlines off the field as well, with his grandfather confirming his relationship status, putting years of speculation to rest.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Bihar's Aurangabad, Kishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey, confirmed that his grandson is currently dating model Aditi Hundia.

"Whoever Ishan chooses to marry, I fully accept-his decision is mine," he told ANI. "We are ready to accept whoever Ishan Kishan wants to marry. Aditi is his girlfriend. She is a model. One should accept what makes children happy."

Meanwhile, Kishan spoke on his match-winning knock against Pakistan, saying he kept it simple and treated the match as just another game, watching the ball and playing his shots after assessing the wicket and target.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Ishan Kishan said, "Not only for me, I feel this is for all the supporters who were supporting us throughout the game, throughout the tournament, when we were preparing very hard. So, credit goes not just to me, but to the whole of India."

Regarding his mindset, he added, "I think I was just keeping it simple. Like I said in the press conference earlier that day, it's just another game. You have to watch the ball and play your shots, which you believe in, which are on. You have to assess the wicket, how is it playing, what's a good total for all of our teammates. I think they had that in plan and that was giving me much confidence. There was no panic about anything before the match or in between the games. I was just keeping it simple and playing my shots."

Looking ahead, he remained focused: "No, I think the job is not over. So, I wouldn't say I'm very satisfied. We need to forget this one and move on to the next game."