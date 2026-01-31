"Don't worry Trivandrum, Sanju Samson is playing tonight," India skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced at the toss ahead of the fifth T20I against New Zealand, drawing a roaring response from a sellout crowd on Saturday. It reflected the adulation the home city carries for its biggest sporting icon - in fact, the biggest in the modern sporting history of the state. However, Samson's stay at the crease was short-lived as he was dismissed for just 6 off six balls.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan (the other wicketkeeper-batter in the squad) smashed a 43-ball 103 (10x6s, 6x4s). Kishan, who has been picked for the T20 World Cup as well, had also scored a fiery 32-ball 76 earlier in the series. In comparison, Sanju Samson has been quite pale. Before Saturday, Samson's scores read 10, 6, 0, 24.

After the latest innings, the calls on social media have grown louder to axe Sanju Samson and bring in Ishan Kishan in the XI.

Sanju Samson is completely out of form. He's struggling on almost every ball.



It's enough, Gambhir Sir. We have absolutely no doubt about Sanju's potential, but right now he's clearly out of form.



It's enough, Gambhir Sir. We have absolutely no doubt about Sanju's potential, but right now he's clearly out of form.

That's why Sanju Samson should be replaced by Ishan Kishan for the T20 World…

The way Ishan Kishan is batting, it's almost certain that Sanju will have niggles and hamstring pulls throughout the T20WC

Ishan Kishan snatching Sanju Samson's WC spot at Trivandrum is absolute cinema

A low calibre player in form >>> High calibre player, out of form.



If Ishan kishan perform well in WC, with his declining fitness and age this should be the last game where Sanju Samson plays for India. — Gangadhar (@90_andypycroft) January 31, 2026

Before the match, India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said the team is eager to see Sanju Samson deliver a strong performance in front of his home crowd as the hosts geared up for the fifth T20I against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium on Saturday.

Samson comes into the game on the back of a lean run and will be eager to break it while playing his first international match in his hometown. "Hundred percent. When we got here, he hosted us with a beautiful dinner, very good vibe, and it was done with all his heart. We were all there.

"We had a lot of fun and this is a special crowd for him, a special ground for him, and we all just want him to perform very well today," Kishan told the broadcasters ahead of the start of India's innings.